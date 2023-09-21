Exciting News, Riders! Metaball Early Access and Open are Here!



We're thrilled to announce that the future of sports gaming has officially arrived with crossplay on! Get ready to take your basketball skills to the next level with Metaball – the ultimate fusion of basketball and hoverboard! 🎮

🎥 New Trailer Alert! Watch Now: 🎥

Before you hit the courts, check out our electrifying new trailer that showcases the heart-pounding action, jaw-dropping moves, and adrenaline-fueled gameplay that await you in Metaball. Don't miss it!

🔥 Early Access on Steam: 🔥

Metaball is now available in Early Access on Steam, and we're inviting you to be part of this thrilling journey from the very beginning! Dive into the world of high-flying slam dunks, mind-bending tricks, and intense hoverboard showdowns. Your feedback will help us shape the future of Metaball!

💥 Open Beta on PS5 and Xbox: 💥

But that's not all! Metaball is also making waves on consoles! You can now join the action-packed Open Beta on PS5 and Xbox One and Series, giving you a taste of what it's like to ride the hoverboard and dominate the courts in this electrifying sports experience!

🎮 Key Features: 🎮

🏀 Innovative Gameplay: Master the art of basketball on hoverboards, with dynamic gameplay that pushes your skills to the limit.

🌐 Stunning Arenas: Compete in a breathtaking arena with a neon-lit cityscape (more to come!).

🤖 Customizable Characters: Personalize your Rider with unique items and perks upgrades.

🤝 Multiplayer Madness: Team up with friends or go head-to-head in heart-pounding multiplayer 3v3 matches with crossplay feature activated!

🚨 Join the Metaball Community: 🚨

Connect with fellow ballers and hoverboarders, share your epic plays, and stay updated on all the latest Metaball news on our official Discord and social media channels.

📢 Get in the Game: 📢

Metaball is waiting for you, and the future of sports gaming has never looked so exhilarating! Whether you're on Steam in Early Access or on your PS5 and Xbox in Open Beta, it's time to show the world what you're made of.

Get ready to redefine the world of sports gaming – grab your hoverboard, hit the courts, and make your mark in Metaball today! 🏀🔥

Let the Metaball revolution begin! 🎉 #MetaballRevolution