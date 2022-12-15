 Skip to content

Rocksmith® 2014 Edition - Remastered update for 15 December 2022

Mac Update Notes for Dec 14th

Share · View all patches · Build 10150735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're dropping a small update that will fix Real Tone Cable support for macOS Ventura. If you use mods, they may need to be re-applied after this update.

Changed files in this update

Rocksmith 2014 MacOS Depot 221682
