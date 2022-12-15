V0.8 : Enter The Dungeons!

Greetings gladiators! The V0.8.0 update has dropped at last - this one was a long time in the making! When I set out to make Swords and Sandals Immortals, I never intended for dungeon crawling to be a feature of the game, but somewhere along the way the dreaded scope creep appeared and I foolishly promised I would .... many months later, here it is!

In actual fact, this update took me about 5 weeks. I'd always been a fan of those classic "Eye of the Beholder" style dungeon crawlers from the 1990s and I wanted to see if they might be a good fit for S&S. These new dungeons are using that 3D perspective ( I recommend using the WASD keyboard keys to navigate !) and contain traps, chests and other items to interact with on your way to the boss.

Defeat all 8 Dungeon Champions for an exciting reward!

Also in this patch, I have reworked how hit chances play out in game, plus there's a lot of other bugfixes and balances. As always, I'll be monitoring the game over the next week to fix any issues that arise from this build and patching as often as I can - so let me know here in the comments or the Steam Forum if you spot anything weird.

Next up will be Achievements, the Adventure Skill tree and prepping the game for the final big addition, multiplayer. The road has been long but we're nearly at the end of Early Access!

Good luck in your journeys underground, make sure to bring a torch!

Cheers, Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

V 0.8.0.A Patch Notes (Dec 15 2022)

--- NEW FEATURES ---

• Dungeons have now been added to the game! This is a huge update that adds in 3D mazes to the game with special Dungeon Champions at the end of each. Defeat all 8 Dungeon Champions for a special reward.

• Use Stellar Crystals to unlock these dungeons, and remember to buy dungeon supplies from the tavern.

• It is recommended to use the WASD keys on the keyboard to move around the dungeon but you can use the mouse as well.

• Increased character max level to 80!

• You can now turn off AutoSaving of characters from the Settings Menu. If you turn off Autosave, remember to save each time you visit the battle caravan or your character progress will be lost

• Another special new loading screen background thanks to Zevskiy

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• The Hit Chance system has been overhauled.

• Each point in Attack and Defence now increases hit chance and defend chance by 0.5 . All other synergy stats increase hit / defend chance by 0.25 in order to even up battles a little more and stop every hit either being 1% or 99% chance.

• Hit chance now has min-maxxes of 20 % min and 90% max for all attacks.

• Reduced the bonuses/penalties to dodge/parry gained character height

• Essence Costs for all skills have been increased

• Elemental debuff damage ( damage over time ) now maxxes out at 10% of an enemy's per turn per status ( down from 20 )

• Limb From Limb now has a lowered base chance to succeed vs bosses ( was too big an advantage for Yeren )

• Increased the base armour value of all Unique helmets

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• The Falsewood Arena rules have changed from No Special Skills to No Items

• The Sharpsdale, Port Skulden rules have changed to No Lightning + First Blood

• Removed the ability to use Switch Weapon in "Ranged Only" / "Melee Only" arenas

--- SHOP FIXES CHANGES ---

• Potential fix for multiple items in your backpack showing as equipped

• Increased the price of potions of purification

• Reduced resale value of items to 10% + bonuses

• Increased prices of food + dungeon items

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Tag Team Battles now show the Before Battle Intro so you can check out the Champion's stats (but not their teammate as they're largely irrelevant)

• Stretched out time between hero/enemy speech in Battle Intro scene

• Removed item upper limit from backpack inventory item panel text

• Fixed a bug where sometimes your shank could appear as being enchanted when it wasn’t.

• Fixed a visual bug where the 'backflip slay' animation when playing in the chasm arena would appear as if the gladiator was levitating over the chasm

• Restored missing shop portrait for the Great Cloak item

• Fixed a bug where the day counter wouldn't visually show more than 301 days in unlimited days mode

• Added Crusader Medallions Icon to Character Mini Panel

• Fixed some visual bugs on the battle caravan screen