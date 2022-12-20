1.1.8 Patchnotes - The "Good Tidyings" Update

Features
- Implementation of the "Good Tidyings" limited-time Daily Tidy holiday event, featuring 6 new holiday-themed puzzles releasing one per day, over the span of 6 days from December 22nd to 27th.
Achievements & Data
- Modals for outputting data save/load errors
- "Streak Resolver" to repair streaks that were broken due to getting an unsolvable variation of the Bread Tags or Spice Jars Daily Tidy's
- Hint Hunter and What is Will Be achievements stability fix and now supports unlock on subsequent playthroughs
- Campaign achievements now award at end of credits or if credits are aborted, instead of awarding as final level completes
- Reset on Eggs level no longer negates Exacting Eggs achievement
- Exacting Eggs and Keep Away achievements no longer awarded on level skip
- No longer able to trigger the "consecutive Daily Tidy's played" achievements through uninstall/reinstall of game
- Daily Tidy-related achievements descriptions now indicate that puzzles must be completed, not just played in order to qualify for achievement
- Added indicator to Hint menu for when a hint has been adequately revealed to qualify for hint-related achievements
- Stats reset count when starting a new game save (this won't affect existing awarded achievements)
Gameplay
- Added interaction feedback to freeform Symmetry puzzles (Shells, Seed Pods, Clovers) to better communicate puzzle criteria
- Updated hints on freeform Symmetry puzzles (Shells, Seed Pods, Clovers) to communicate puzzle logic rules instead of showing singular solution
- Updated artwork for improved player feedback in Front of Fridge: Postcards, Workbench, and Lamp levels
- Goal height reduced by 33% in Tupperware Tower
- Shuffle objects (Books, Spice Jars, etc) will no longer result in overlap with quick drag interaction
- Items can no longer be forced out of frame in the Storage Boxes level
- Storage Boxes level can no longer be solved with an object outside of the box
- All panable objects now support pan drag beyond confines of object bounds
- Corrected cursor sprite state when releasing swabs after a level reset in the Medicine Cabinet level
- Shade in Lamp level will no longer snap to opposite side when being tilted to far left
- Added SFX on heart-shaped pod in Seed Pods puzzle
Daily Tidy
- Resolved rare bug in Daily Tidy "Bread Tags" puzzle that would cause failure to load, resulting in a blank white screen
- Daily Tidy "Bread Tags" level now allows for tags to be placed regardless if another object is inside the placement detection area
- Resolved rare bug in Daily Tidy "Spice Jars" puzzle that could result in a variation where top row jars abide by both solutions simultaneously, preventing "surface curves" solution from being detected
- Outputting level index and randomizer seed to Daily Tidy menu for reference
- Daily Tidy menu will no longer change immediately to next days Daily Tidy interface if the player is in the menu or actively playing a Daily Tidy puzzle at the time of a new day start (12:00am)
UI & Languages
- Fixing error that could cause the hint eraser to grow in size and fill screen on the Wet Paw Prints level
- Corrected eraser "drop" interaction for Radial Dance Party "Food" phase hint
- Title screen menu buttons active clickable area now confined to menu item text length
- Fixed translation text for "Daily Tidy" title for Traditional Chinese
- Repaired missing glyphs in "minutes" text for Chinese languages
- Fixed overlapping "minutes" text in Daily Tidy menu for Turkish
- Fixed missing glyphs in Good Tidyings title for Chinese (Traditional and Simplified) and Korean languages
