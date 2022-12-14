Release 1.3.8

VR related features and enhancements
- First person camera now has options for you to control the actor with your own movements.
- UI is now always visible and accessible even when it is behind other objects or below ground.
- Laser pointer now has 2 different modes: UI mode (white color) and physics interaction mode (blue color). It cycles through these modes and the off state when you press the "ui toggle" button (by default it's assigned to trigger button but configurable). You will no longer be obstructed by actor body parts when trying to use the UI.
- Long pressing on the thumbstick to access the hand context menu, this allows quick access to actor loading and motion switching as well as controls specific to hands.
- You can now load accessory model in your hands. This is controllable independently for left and right hands. (access through the hand context menu mentioned above)
- There's an option for physics based hand pose control. Each finger joint is connected with physics joint and they are bent by applying force instead of setting rotation.
- New adjustments of hand position and rotation
- The onstage screens can now be turned in to mirrors. This is a custom made solution that works on all platforms and doesn't require reflection to be turned on.
- However this has no stereo effect at the moment, meaning it is flat in VR.
Changes in controller input and UI
- Gamepad input now works again in VR mode.
- Actor menu updated to include recently used settings at root level, so you can access frequent settings a bit easier.
- XPS Bone Mapper can now save presets and accessible from the new UI system
Motion updates
- Procedural motion system is updated to allow per model settings. e.g. you can change hand pose for one model and it won't affect other models in the scene and they will remember the settings next time you use the same model with the same motion. Currently only the 2 sex motions are updated with this feature.
Other fixes
- Fixed transition effect on mobile platforms (Android and Quest)
- Fixed certain XPS model load error.
- Allows up to 5 physics updates per frame, you can improve physics stability by increasing physics frame rates. (Previously you can do the same but it only allows up to 2 updates per frame which creates slow motion effect if your FPS can't keep up). However the downside is that physics simulation is CPU intensive and can slow down your FPS if you set it too high.
- Fixed physics update intervals in recording mode (Creator edition)
