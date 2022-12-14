Entomophobia v0.25

Completion of big missing Feature
Added Features, Animations, visual improvements, fixes, and buffs to lower-performing weapons.
Added:
Added the Bug Box, an Item that drops from minibosses on death.
Added a walking animation for a few of the newer enemies.
- Wasp Walking Animation
- Long Neck Bug Walking Animation
- Lil beetle Walking Animation
Added new detail objects to the Field Map
- 5 Different Bushes
- 6 Different Grass clumps
Changes:
Weapon Buffs:
-
Buffed Chains: -0.5 sec Cast Time
-
Buffed Timbs: -1 sec Cast Time
-
Buffed Saw Blades: +0.25 sec Active Time
-
Buffed Scythe:
- -0.10 sec Cast Time
- Increased Base Size by 10% per level
-
Buffed Singular Waffle Square: -0.20 sec Cast Time
-
Buffed Bug Zapper: Increased Base Size by 20% per level
-
Buffed Peanut Launcher: -0.50 sec Cast Time
-
Buffed Oddly Large Fish Stick: -0.50 sec Cast Time
-
Buffed Big Scissors: -1.25 sec Cast Time
-
Buffed Axe: -0.30 sec Cast Time
Fixes:
Fixed Shed and Barn Sprites:
Fixed some Shed and Barn Foundations being above the player and enemies.
Fixed Bug Goo Sprites:
Fixed Bug Goo Sprites not despawning, causing some performance problems late game, because there were thousands of extra objects that existed
Changed depots in testbeta branch