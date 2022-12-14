 Skip to content

Entomophobia update for 14 December 2022

Entomophobia v0.25

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Completion of big missing Feature

Added Features, Animations, visual improvements, fixes, and buffs to lower-performing weapons.

Added:

Added the Bug Box, an Item that drops from minibosses on death.

Added a walking animation for a few of the newer enemies.
  • Wasp Walking Animation
  • Long Neck Bug Walking Animation
  • Lil beetle Walking Animation
Added new detail objects to the Field Map
  • 5 Different Bushes
  • 6 Different Grass clumps

Changes:

Weapon Buffs:

  • Buffed Chains: -0.5 sec Cast Time

  • Buffed Timbs: -1 sec Cast Time

  • Buffed Saw Blades: +0.25 sec Active Time

  • Buffed Scythe:

    • -0.10 sec Cast Time
    • Increased Base Size by 10% per level

  • Buffed Singular Waffle Square: -0.20 sec Cast Time

  • Buffed Bug Zapper: Increased Base Size by 20% per level

  • Buffed Peanut Launcher: -0.50 sec Cast Time

  • Buffed Oddly Large Fish Stick: -0.50 sec Cast Time

  • Buffed Big Scissors: -1.25 sec Cast Time

  • Buffed Axe: -0.30 sec Cast Time

Fixes:

Fixed Shed and Barn Sprites:

Fixed some Shed and Barn Foundations being above the player and enemies.

Fixed Bug Goo Sprites:

Fixed Bug Goo Sprites not despawning, causing some performance problems late game, because there were thousands of extra objects that existed

