Entomophobia v0.25

Share · View all patches · Build 10149677 · Last edited 14 December 2022 – 22:46:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Completion of big missing Feature

Added Features, Animations, visual improvements, fixes, and buffs to lower-performing weapons.

Added:

Added the Bug Box, an Item that drops from minibosses on death.

Added a walking animation for a few of the newer enemies.

Wasp Walking Animation

Long Neck Bug Walking Animation

Lil beetle Walking Animation

Added new detail objects to the Field Map

5 Different Bushes

6 Different Grass clumps

Changes:

Weapon Buffs:

Buffed Chains : -0.5 sec Cast Time

Buffed Timbs : -1 sec Cast Time

Buffed Saw Blades : +0.25 sec Active Time

Buffed Scythe : -0.10 sec Cast Time Increased Base Size by 10% per level

Buffed Singular Waffle Square : -0.20 sec Cast Time

Buffed Bug Zapper : Increased Base Size by 20% per level

Buffed Peanut Launcher : -0.50 sec Cast Time

Buffed Oddly Large Fish Stick : -0.50 sec Cast Time

Buffed Big Scissors : -1.25 sec Cast Time

Buffed Axe: -0.30 sec Cast Time

Fixes:

Fixed Shed and Barn Sprites:

Fixed some Shed and Barn Foundations being above the player and enemies.

Fixed Bug Goo Sprites:

Fixed Bug Goo Sprites not despawning, causing some performance problems late game, because there were thousands of extra objects that existed

Please Consider Wishlist if you don't already own the Game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1932700/Entomophobia/

If you own the Game I would appreciate it greatly if you would write a review

Enjoy!