Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 14 December 2022

Dec 14: Tank changes

Dec 14

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Increased tank dash cooldown from 0.75 to 1.5

Tank dash speed from 3 to 4

Tank no longer deals increased damage

(Alongside various other performance improvements and bugfixes!)

