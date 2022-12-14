Dec 14: Tank changes

Increased tank dash cooldown from 0.75 to 1.5
Tank dash speed from 3 to 4
Tank no longer deals increased damage
(Alongside various other performance improvements and bugfixes!)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Increased tank dash cooldown from 0.75 to 1.5
Tank dash speed from 3 to 4
Tank no longer deals increased damage
(Alongside various other performance improvements and bugfixes!)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update