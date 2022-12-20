 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conan Exiles update for 20 December 2022

PC Age of Sorcery Chapter 2 Hotfix [2022.12.20]

Share · View all patches · Build 10149234 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a number of crashing issues.
  • We have optimized grass occlusion to not cause performance issues. Therefore, you can now go touch grass safely.
  • Optimized Lava Wall spell to be less intensive on performance.

  • Addressed an issue that could cause delivery issues when purchasing Crom coins on the Playstation JP version, EGS and MStore.
  • Reverted armor previews on the Bazaar to show static images while we address an issue with the 3D preview.
  • Addressed an issue where one Ancient Obulus would disappear from your inventory after dying. Charon's obol this is not.
  • Fixed a number of visual issues with some armors. This should also address an issue that caused the Khitan Exile set not rendering on consoles.

  • Updated the game credits with some corrections.
  • Fixed icons for emotes Viking Horn, Handstand and Watching You, which honestly sound like an epic party.
  • Behold! The healthbars for your enemies are red again just like Crom intended.
  • Similar to the above fix, players within the range of a Battle Standard should have their healthbar color updated correctly.

Changed files in this update

Conan Exiles Content Depot 440901
  • Loading history…
Conan Exiles Binaries Depot 440902
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link