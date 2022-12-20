PC Age of Sorcery Chapter 2 Hotfix [2022.12.20]

- Fixed a number of crashing issues.
- We have optimized grass occlusion to not cause performance issues. Therefore, you can now go touch grass safely.
- Optimized Lava Wall spell to be less intensive on performance.
- Addressed an issue that could cause delivery issues when purchasing Crom coins on the Playstation JP version, EGS and MStore.
- Reverted armor previews on the Bazaar to show static images while we address an issue with the 3D preview.
- Addressed an issue where one Ancient Obulus would disappear from your inventory after dying. Charon's obol this is not.
- Fixed a number of visual issues with some armors. This should also address an issue that caused the Khitan Exile set not rendering on consoles.
- Updated the game credits with some corrections.
- Fixed icons for emotes Viking Horn, Handstand and Watching You, which honestly sound like an epic party.
- Behold! The healthbars for your enemies are red again just like Crom intended.
- Similar to the above fix, players within the range of a Battle Standard should have their healthbar color updated correctly.
Changed files in this update