Controller Support and Bug Fixes

Today is a small update adding controller support and fixing high priority bugs such as enemies not spawning in multiplayer. There is much more to come and we are very excited about the future of the game next year but instead of releasing things too early we have decided to hold the large update until Q1 2023. We very much appreciate all of your feedback, bug reports, and patience!

Controller Support

The game is now fully playable with your favorite controller! There are a few minor exceptions such as the profile conflict pop-up and not being able to invite other players in the lobby but otherwise you can now play from Main Menu to Victory (or Defeat). If you run into any bugs or have feedback for us on the inputs please let us know in our

Shared Settings

Going Rogue no longer shares game settings with Dungeon Defenders: Awakened. This was an issue where players that swapped between games would find themselves having to reset settings and controls each time. This is now fixed.

Please note that if you are an Offline only player you may need to move your save files to the new config location.

Step 1: Locate old save file (Named: DDGR_Player_1234567_SECURE.esv): C:\Users\%Username%\AppData\Local\DDS\Saved\SaveGames.

Step 2: Move save file to the new location: C:\Steam\steamapps\common\DDGR\DDS\DDGR\Saved\SaveGames.

Bug Fixes

Going Rogue no longer shares game settings with Dungeon Defenders: Awakened.

New Location: \Steam\steamapps\common\DDGR\DDS\DDGR\Saved

Enemies would often stop spawning, especially in multiplayer.

Ogre’s ground slam attack was doing much more damage than intended.

Players were crashing on map change due to invalid stats.

Monk’s Hero Boost was instantly ending for clients in multiplayer.

Attempted to fix an issue where players are crashing in multiplayer on map change.

Tower Nameplates will now also work on clients.

Other Changes

Defeat Conditions: The game will now end when all players are dead or a core has been destroyed instead of only after a core is destroyed.

Added controller vibrations to various abilities and events.

Added option to turn off controller vibrations.

Volume will now start at 50% instead of 100%.

The movement ability Dash can now be used while standing still.

Tooltips for items now show the input required to pick them up.

First pass at UI changes to fix readability and the new user experience.

Social Defenders

For Etheria!

