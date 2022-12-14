- Found and fixed an extremely old bug that could interfere with a number of boss behaviors. This should prevent bosses from getting stuck in certain states, though it was already extremely rare.
- Significantly optimized and rebalanced the Sting King fights post-15-minutes in Endless Mode. Fighting a Sting King at 20+ minutes should no longer grind the game to a halt.
Gunlocked update for 14 December 2022
Hotfix 1.02a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
