Gunlocked update for 14 December 2022

Hotfix 1.02a

Build 10149094

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Found and fixed an extremely old bug that could interfere with a number of boss behaviors. This should prevent bosses from getting stuck in certain states, though it was already extremely rare.
  • Significantly optimized and rebalanced the Sting King fights post-15-minutes in Endless Mode. Fighting a Sting King at 20+ minutes should no longer grind the game to a halt.

