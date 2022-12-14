 Skip to content

Survive_The_Forest update for 14 December 2022

Survive The Forest Update 1 Version 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10148953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new tree

Added one hit kill to zombies

Added a farm

Added you can sell rocks at trader

Added watermelon seeds at trader

Added more houses

