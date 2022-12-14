 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 14 December 2022

Christmas Carnage Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed several behind the scenes issues regarding the Christmas Carnage table.

Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Happy Holidays!

