V0.12413 - Hotfix (Experimental)

Hi all,
Quick fixes for the experimental branch.
Additions
- You can now click on a dropdown and drag to expand/collapse multiple dropdowns.
Fixes
- Stopped slider text inputs rounding to whole numbers.
- No muzzle brake option no longer leaves the previous model visible but coloured magenta.
- Ammo racks must now be inside the compartment they were attached too, instead of only inside the vehicle.
- Clicking the GUI and dragging off will no longer pick up parts on release.
- Increased DLSS quality at higher presets, though the higher qualities will be disabled until the scope overlay conflict has been resolved.
- Fixed incorrect rack/rack obstruction detection on rotated racks.
- Fixed rack duplication not enabling shell visualizations on the mirrored rack.
- Recovered all part pre-V0.12412 limits (may be a few tiny deviations).
- The crew once again stops all functionality if the vehicle is considered destroyed.
Changes
- First launch of the game now starts on medium graphics.
- Ammo rack shell visualization model no longer bottlenecked and matches the caliber correctly.
- Significantly boosted latewar cannon penetration, hopefully making the required shell length lower and the new placeable racks easier to work with.
Big thanks to DarioXN for getting these bugs tracked and finding a clever way to restore the lost part limits, speeding up the fix.
- Hamish
