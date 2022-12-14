Hold Your Own 10.1.0 Hotfix

v10.1.0 Hotfix
Fixed issue with Full Sandbox mode not seeing the increase of experience points gained.
Fixed issues with crafting menus not showing correct mouse over quantity information and not returning mats if crafting cancelled.
