Hold Your Own update for 14 December 2022

Hold Your Own 10.1.0 Hotfix

Build 10148616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v10.1.0 Hotfix

  1. Fixed issue with Full Sandbox mode not seeing the increase of experience points gained.

  2. Fixed issues with crafting menus not showing correct mouse over quantity information and not returning mats if crafting cancelled.

