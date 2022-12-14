Hello everyone!

The development team has just released a new update where you can find some improvements and some bug fixes!

We are still working on providing you with the best possible experience :).

Changes in the 14.12.2022 version

Added option to exit to the desktop😳

Adjusted collisions to make it easier to interact with objects inside drawers.

Activated siren sound in the lab.

Floating objects in some areas removed.

Fixed a bug where time would not stop.

Some texts have been translated, initially in Spanish.

Some sounds were being triggered twice.

If subtitles were set to OFF, no help messages were displayed.

Added VSYNC option.

Updated certain meshes according to the time (20 minutes).

Some languages didn't support special characters.

The maze has been simplified by flattening its surface.

Enemy is now easier to dodge due to reduced speed.

That said... Let's play!