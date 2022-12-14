Hello everyone!
The development team has just released a new update where you can find some improvements and some bug fixes!
We are still working on providing you with the best possible experience :).
Changes in the 14.12.2022 version
- Added option to exit to the desktop😳
- Adjusted collisions to make it easier to interact with objects inside drawers.
- Activated siren sound in the lab.
- Floating objects in some areas removed.
- Fixed a bug where time would not stop.
- Some texts have been translated, initially in Spanish.
- Some sounds were being triggered twice.
- If subtitles were set to OFF, no help messages were displayed.
- Added VSYNC option.
- Updated certain meshes according to the time (20 minutes).
- Some languages didn't support special characters.
- The maze has been simplified by flattening its surface.
- Enemy is now easier to dodge due to reduced speed.
That said... Let's play!
Changed files in this update