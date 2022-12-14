 Skip to content

DO NOT OPEN update for 14 December 2022

NEW UPDATE!

14 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

The development team has just released a new update where you can find some improvements and some bug fixes!
We are still working on providing you with the best possible experience :).

Changes in the 14.12.2022 version

  • Added option to exit to the desktop😳 
  • Adjusted collisions to make it easier to interact with objects inside drawers.
  • Activated siren sound in the lab.
  • Floating objects in some areas removed.
  • Fixed a bug where time would not stop.
  • Some texts have been translated, initially in Spanish.
  • Some sounds were being triggered twice.
  • If subtitles were set to OFF, no help messages were displayed.
  • Added VSYNC option.
  • Updated certain meshes according to the time (20 minutes).
  • Some languages didn't support special characters.

  • The maze has been simplified by flattening its surface.
  • Enemy is now easier to dodge due to reduced speed.

That said... Let's play!

