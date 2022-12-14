 Skip to content

Beneath the Mountain update for 14 December 2022

Patch 1.2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10147972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The King

  • Whirlwind: is now baseline but does less damage per hit.
  • Shout: is now baseline but only affects a certain number of units.
  • Inspiring Pressence: is now baseline but only affects a certain number of units.

Runeforge Interface

  • Summary: the runeforge now has a summary section at the top, showing which talents you selected, and in which order. This is useful for sharing builds.
  • Search: the runeforge now has a search box so that you can filter talents by keywords, like 'axe' or 'runepriest', or 'armor, shield'.

Runeforge Talents (King)

  • Ancestral Axe: now buffs the king as well as all other dwarves that can critically strike.
  • Hearforged Hammer: now also buffs all shield-bearing dwarves.
  • Dire Repercussions: now gives threat, block chance, and a chance to reset the king's auto attack, while scaling the damage with his level.
  • Recklessness: now increases all damage done (including abilities) and creates incentive to train units with no block chance.
  • Ferocious Assault: gives attack speed and armor penetration as well as buffing all other melee dwarves.
  • The Mountain Walks: makes the king nearly-unkillable at the expense of movement speed.
  • Lead by Example: now gives threat, experience gain, and distributes experience to dwarves whenever the king receives it.
  • Blood Pact: increases the effectiveness of all Bleed builds as well as providing other nice buffs.
  • Ring of Ancient Kings: is an interesting talent that provides little benefit early, but lots of benefit late-game.
  • High King's Favor: replaces the previous talent and interacts with the king's new baseline ability (Inspiring Pressence).
  • The Iron Oath: allows you to rush out some early-game ironguard.
  • Brawler's Bracers: increase the king's overall damage output and lets him apply bleeding rapidly via whirlwind.
  • Runekeeper's Band: gives the king some cooldown reduction, as well as forcing runepriest to always shield him before other units.
  • Amulet of the Vault Warden: creates room for a gold-focused early-game build.
  • Iron Resolve: creates synergy with armor for the king as well as providing a defensive benefit via shout.
  • Slayer King: this new talent creates synergy between crit and whirlwind and is practical requirement for any berserker build.
  • Humble Copper Band: gives the king experience and makes him harder to kill at the cost of prestige.
  • The following talents have been removed entirely: Natural Born Sprinter, Charge, Leap, Slam, Unstoppable Force.

Runeforge Talents (Mining)

  • Benevolence: increases the rate at which your miners mine, but makes you waste some gold on each floor.
  • Chisel Control: increases miner offense and gives miners a chance to critically strike rock cubes.
  • Prospector's Intuition: gives you a way to push through low-value cubes quickly.
  • Armored Miners: no-longer requires any buildings and also gives armor-tech buffs to miners.
  • Extra Bag Space: now also scales with the miner's level.

Runeforge Talents (Buildings)

  • Engineer's Guild: provides a smooth transition into early-game trap builds.
  • Heart Meals: now also provides max health in addition to it's other stats.
  • That's the Stuff: now gives crit chance instead of attack damage.

Runeforge Talents (Infantry)

  • The Bloody Axes: now also gives a guaranteed stack of bleeding on critical strikes.
  • Bitter Determination: makes ironguard and berserkers very hard to kill when at low health.
  • Heavy Armor Plating: increases ironguard's armor at the cost of movement speed. Also synergises nicely with the Spiked Armor tech.
  • Greatbeards: allows longbeards to act as experience boosters for nearby units.
  • Honored Veteran's Pendant: gives longbeards more benefit from being high-level.
  • Whirling Axes: allows berserkers to chase down fleeing targets and do more damage overall.
  • Warsmiths: no-longer requires a blacksmith building.
  • Battle Scars: provides a defensive option for berserker builds and synergises nicely with Blood Pact.
  • Shielding Amulet: now scales with block amount rather than being a flat value.
  • Tenacious Defense: interacts with the dwarf warrior's new baseline ability and increases synergy with other stats.
  • Greatspears: really solidifies the attack range of clanspears while giving them some advantage to fighting elite enemies.
  • Elite Clanspears: this new talent drastically increases the benefit of their baseline ability.
  • Bloodletting: is a crucial talent for bleed builds and provides some small (but significant) healing for berserkers.
  • Cleave: now also applies on-hit effects.
  • Unbowed and Unbroken: no-longer scales with level, but now gives massive threat.
  • Warrior's Challenge: gives less max health, but now also applies to ironguard and clanspears.
  • Armored Aggression: this new talent creates massive demand for more armor for ironguard units.

Runeforge Talents (Magic)

  • Runehammers: lets runepriets do as much damage as other top-tier infantry.
  • Anathor's Fury: creates synergy with offensive runepriest play and spell casting.
  • Kazadin's Touch: creates synergy between shield-bearing dwarves and runepriests.
  • Rune of Iron: gives runepriests a way to increase the armor of nearby dwarves.
  • Rune of Lead: gives runepriests a way to debuff enemy attack and movement speed.
  • Rune of Rust: gives runepriests a way to debuff enemy armor and attack damage.
  • Rune of Pain: allows runepriests to punish enemies for their offensive actions.
  • Rune of Time: lets runepriest buff both auto-attacks as well as abilities of nearby units.
  • Amulet of Runic Amplification: creates synergy between the other rune spells.
  • Judgment: provides runepriests a way to do damage from range while synergysing with spell casts.
  • Painbinder's Runestones: really increases the damage of and value of rune of pain while creating synergy with bleed builds.
  • Forgefather's Benediction: now provides less damage absorption but also gives armor and magic resist for the duration. \
  • Rune of High Order: gives runepriests some increased damage output and chance to reset the cooldown on any spell cast.
  • Runeweaving: creates a way for runepriests to gain momentum while casting lots of spells.

Runeforge Talents (Culture)

  • Dwarven Resolve: gives all dwarves some staying power when injured.
  • Path of Wisdom: provides an interesting combination of buffs that could be useful for various builds.
  • Victory Celebration: lets all your dwarves benefit from defeating an invasion.
  • The Oldest Grudge: changed from 15% to 10% bonus damage vs orcs.
  • Infernal Grudge: changed from 15% to 20% bonus damage vs demons.
  • Insectoid Grudge: changed from 15% to 20% bonus damage vs insects.
  • Unholy Grudge: changed from 15% to 20% bonus damage vs undead.
  • Bloodbrothers: now also starts the two longbeards at level 3 so you can get the full benefit of their new baseline ability.
  • Helping Hands: now also has some built-in protection if you lose miners during mid or late-game.

Blacksmith

  • Spiked Armor: this tech lets all units with significant armor reflect back some damage when being hit in melee.
  • Rune-Warded Shields: now also applies correctly to clanspears and runepriests.

Barracks & Formation Grounds

  • Expedited Conscription: this former talent now gives training time reduction per formation ground.
  • Stand United: this new tech provides a way to give constant experience to units standing at formation grounds.
  • Call to War: gives units leaving a formation ground a massive speed boost to get into battle quicker.
  • Formation grounds will now automatically distribute units equally among each other.

Workshop

  • Poison-Tipped Bolts: new tech that adds to the execute-style gameplay of tunnel scouts.
  • Barbed Bolts: allows tunnel scouts to apply bleed and feeds into other bleed builds.

Temple

  • Forgefather's Teachings: this new tech lets you train runepriests faster for each library you own.
  • Ring of Protection: this new tech creates synergy between runepriests and armor and is a cheap defensive upgrade for them.
  • Armor of Faith: provides serious defensive benefit for runepriests but costs some iron.
  • Bracers of Insight: this new tech offers offensive and casting buffs for runepriests.

Library

  • Runic Knowledge research rate has been adjusted. From 20%, 10%, 5%, 2.5% to 20%, 15%, 10%, 5%, meaning it makes more sense to build two or even three libraries.

Clanspears

  • This new unit wields a spear and has more attack-range than most units, meaning it wastes less time getting on-target. Additionally, clanspears have great stats and require very little iron to train.

Dwarf Warriors

  • Tenacity: this new baseline ability creates synergy between armor and block chance for dwarf warriors.

Longbeards

  • Graybeards: this baseline ability allows longbeards to increase the experience gain of nearby units.
  • Attack speed reduced but attack damage raised to compensate. No dps change.

Tunnel Scouts

  • Steady Aim: this new baseline ability gives tunnel scouts a stacking buff the longer they're in combat.
  • Attack speed reduced but attack damage raised to compensate. No dps change.

Axeguard

  • Executioner's Sentence: this former talent is now baseline and provides a way for axeguard to focus down low health targets.
  • Armor reduced from 40 to 35
  • Attack speed reduced but attack damage raised to compensate. No dps change.

Ironguard

  • Shield Mastery: this new baseline ability creates an incentive to stack crit chance on ironguard.

Keybinds

  • The Delete key can now be used to kill a selected unit.

Auto-Cast Abilities

  • The king's two main abilities (whirlwind and shout) can be right-clicked to turn on auto-cast. He will then cast them whenever possible (and near enemies or allies).

Control Groups

  • Units can be assigned to control groups via the control keys, for example Ctrl+1.
  • Units can be selected from control groups via the shift keys, for example Shift+1.
  • These keybinds are un-editable at the moment but will be in the future.

Misc

  • When having a single unit selected, you can now see the unit's experience in the bar under the health bar.

Bug Fixes

  • Multiple UI fixes for ultra-wide monitor resolutions.
  • Fixed Goblin Shaman spells sometimes hitting for extremely high numbers.
  • Fixed AI issues when multiple miners were working in tight areas.

Analysis Interface

  • Statistics UI: keeps track of various statistics and the performance of certain talents.
  • Damage Meter: can be used to analyze the performance of various units, talents, etc.

