Patch 1.2.5

The King
- Whirlwind: is now baseline but does less damage per hit.
- Shout: is now baseline but only affects a certain number of units.
- Inspiring Pressence: is now baseline but only affects a certain number of units.
Runeforge Interface
- Summary: the runeforge now has a summary section at the top, showing which talents you selected, and in which order. This is useful for sharing builds.
- Search: the runeforge now has a search box so that you can filter talents by keywords, like 'axe' or 'runepriest', or 'armor, shield'.
Runeforge Talents (King)
- Ancestral Axe: now buffs the king as well as all other dwarves that can critically strike.
- Hearforged Hammer: now also buffs all shield-bearing dwarves.
- Dire Repercussions: now gives threat, block chance, and a chance to reset the king's auto attack, while scaling the damage with his level.
- Recklessness: now increases all damage done (including abilities) and creates incentive to train units with no block chance.
- Ferocious Assault: gives attack speed and armor penetration as well as buffing all other melee dwarves.
- The Mountain Walks: makes the king nearly-unkillable at the expense of movement speed.
- Lead by Example: now gives threat, experience gain, and distributes experience to dwarves whenever the king receives it.
- Blood Pact: increases the effectiveness of all Bleed builds as well as providing other nice buffs.
- Ring of Ancient Kings: is an interesting talent that provides little benefit early, but lots of benefit late-game.
- High King's Favor: replaces the previous talent and interacts with the king's new baseline ability (Inspiring Pressence).
- The Iron Oath: allows you to rush out some early-game ironguard.
- Brawler's Bracers: increase the king's overall damage output and lets him apply bleeding rapidly via whirlwind.
- Runekeeper's Band: gives the king some cooldown reduction, as well as forcing runepriest to always shield him before other units.
- Amulet of the Vault Warden: creates room for a gold-focused early-game build.
- Iron Resolve: creates synergy with armor for the king as well as providing a defensive benefit via shout.
- Slayer King: this new talent creates synergy between crit and whirlwind and is practical requirement for any berserker build.
- Humble Copper Band: gives the king experience and makes him harder to kill at the cost of prestige.
- The following talents have been removed entirely: Natural Born Sprinter, Charge, Leap, Slam, Unstoppable Force.
Runeforge Talents (Mining)
- Benevolence: increases the rate at which your miners mine, but makes you waste some gold on each floor.
- Chisel Control: increases miner offense and gives miners a chance to critically strike rock cubes.
- Prospector's Intuition: gives you a way to push through low-value cubes quickly.
- Armored Miners: no-longer requires any buildings and also gives armor-tech buffs to miners.
- Extra Bag Space: now also scales with the miner's level.
Runeforge Talents (Buildings)
- Engineer's Guild: provides a smooth transition into early-game trap builds.
- Heart Meals: now also provides max health in addition to it's other stats.
- That's the Stuff: now gives crit chance instead of attack damage.
Runeforge Talents (Infantry)
- The Bloody Axes: now also gives a guaranteed stack of bleeding on critical strikes.
- Bitter Determination: makes ironguard and berserkers very hard to kill when at low health.
- Heavy Armor Plating: increases ironguard's armor at the cost of movement speed. Also synergises nicely with the Spiked Armor tech.
- Greatbeards: allows longbeards to act as experience boosters for nearby units.
- Honored Veteran's Pendant: gives longbeards more benefit from being high-level.
- Whirling Axes: allows berserkers to chase down fleeing targets and do more damage overall.
- Warsmiths: no-longer requires a blacksmith building.
- Battle Scars: provides a defensive option for berserker builds and synergises nicely with Blood Pact.
- Shielding Amulet: now scales with block amount rather than being a flat value.
- Tenacious Defense: interacts with the dwarf warrior's new baseline ability and increases synergy with other stats.
- Greatspears: really solidifies the attack range of clanspears while giving them some advantage to fighting elite enemies.
- Elite Clanspears: this new talent drastically increases the benefit of their baseline ability.
- Bloodletting: is a crucial talent for bleed builds and provides some small (but significant) healing for berserkers.
- Cleave: now also applies on-hit effects.
- Unbowed and Unbroken: no-longer scales with level, but now gives massive threat.
- Warrior's Challenge: gives less max health, but now also applies to ironguard and clanspears.
- Armored Aggression: this new talent creates massive demand for more armor for ironguard units.
Runeforge Talents (Magic)
- Runehammers: lets runepriets do as much damage as other top-tier infantry.
- Anathor's Fury: creates synergy with offensive runepriest play and spell casting.
- Kazadin's Touch: creates synergy between shield-bearing dwarves and runepriests.
- Rune of Iron: gives runepriests a way to increase the armor of nearby dwarves.
- Rune of Lead: gives runepriests a way to debuff enemy attack and movement speed.
- Rune of Rust: gives runepriests a way to debuff enemy armor and attack damage.
- Rune of Pain: allows runepriests to punish enemies for their offensive actions.
- Rune of Time: lets runepriest buff both auto-attacks as well as abilities of nearby units.
- Amulet of Runic Amplification: creates synergy between the other rune spells.
- Judgment: provides runepriests a way to do damage from range while synergysing with spell casts.
- Painbinder's Runestones: really increases the damage of and value of rune of pain while creating synergy with bleed builds.
- Forgefather's Benediction: now provides less damage absorption but also gives armor and magic resist for the duration. \
- Rune of High Order: gives runepriests some increased damage output and chance to reset the cooldown on any spell cast.
- Runeweaving: creates a way for runepriests to gain momentum while casting lots of spells.
Runeforge Talents (Culture)
- Dwarven Resolve: gives all dwarves some staying power when injured.
- Path of Wisdom: provides an interesting combination of buffs that could be useful for various builds.
- Victory Celebration: lets all your dwarves benefit from defeating an invasion.
- The Oldest Grudge: changed from 15% to 10% bonus damage vs orcs.
- Infernal Grudge: changed from 15% to 20% bonus damage vs demons.
- Insectoid Grudge: changed from 15% to 20% bonus damage vs insects.
- Unholy Grudge: changed from 15% to 20% bonus damage vs undead.
- Bloodbrothers: now also starts the two longbeards at level 3 so you can get the full benefit of their new baseline ability.
- Helping Hands: now also has some built-in protection if you lose miners during mid or late-game.
Blacksmith
- Spiked Armor: this tech lets all units with significant armor reflect back some damage when being hit in melee.
- Rune-Warded Shields: now also applies correctly to clanspears and runepriests.
Barracks & Formation Grounds
- Expedited Conscription: this former talent now gives training time reduction per formation ground.
- Stand United: this new tech provides a way to give constant experience to units standing at formation grounds.
- Call to War: gives units leaving a formation ground a massive speed boost to get into battle quicker.
- Formation grounds will now automatically distribute units equally among each other.
Workshop
- Poison-Tipped Bolts: new tech that adds to the execute-style gameplay of tunnel scouts.
- Barbed Bolts: allows tunnel scouts to apply bleed and feeds into other bleed builds.
Temple
- Forgefather's Teachings: this new tech lets you train runepriests faster for each library you own.
- Ring of Protection: this new tech creates synergy between runepriests and armor and is a cheap defensive upgrade for them.
- Armor of Faith: provides serious defensive benefit for runepriests but costs some iron.
- Bracers of Insight: this new tech offers offensive and casting buffs for runepriests.
Library
- Runic Knowledge research rate has been adjusted. From 20%, 10%, 5%, 2.5% to 20%, 15%, 10%, 5%, meaning it makes more sense to build two or even three libraries.
Clanspears
- This new unit wields a spear and has more attack-range than most units, meaning it wastes less time getting on-target. Additionally, clanspears have great stats and require very little iron to train.
Dwarf Warriors
- Tenacity: this new baseline ability creates synergy between armor and block chance for dwarf warriors.
Longbeards
- Graybeards: this baseline ability allows longbeards to increase the experience gain of nearby units.
- Attack speed reduced but attack damage raised to compensate. No dps change.
Tunnel Scouts
- Steady Aim: this new baseline ability gives tunnel scouts a stacking buff the longer they're in combat.
- Attack speed reduced but attack damage raised to compensate. No dps change.
Axeguard
- Executioner's Sentence: this former talent is now baseline and provides a way for axeguard to focus down low health targets.
- Armor reduced from 40 to 35
- Attack speed reduced but attack damage raised to compensate. No dps change.
Ironguard
- Shield Mastery: this new baseline ability creates an incentive to stack crit chance on ironguard.
Keybinds
- The Delete key can now be used to kill a selected unit.
Auto-Cast Abilities
- The king's two main abilities (whirlwind and shout) can be right-clicked to turn on auto-cast. He will then cast them whenever possible (and near enemies or allies).
Control Groups
- Units can be assigned to control groups via the control keys, for example Ctrl+1.
- Units can be selected from control groups via the shift keys, for example Shift+1.
- These keybinds are un-editable at the moment but will be in the future.
Misc
- When having a single unit selected, you can now see the unit's experience in the bar under the health bar.
Bug Fixes
- Multiple UI fixes for ultra-wide monitor resolutions.
- Fixed Goblin Shaman spells sometimes hitting for extremely high numbers.
- Fixed AI issues when multiple miners were working in tight areas.
Analysis Interface
- Statistics UI: keeps track of various statistics and the performance of certain talents.
- Damage Meter: can be used to analyze the performance of various units, talents, etc.
