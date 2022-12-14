 Skip to content

Skeletons update for 14 December 2022

Patch 1.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.1.1 Minor Fixes and further Optimizations.

-Further performance optimizations
-Minor Fixes

Any issues/bugs please email me at contact@lesserfate.com or @lesserfate on twitter, thanks.

