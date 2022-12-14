 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PsiloSybil update for 14 December 2022

Patch notes Beta 0.7.0-d

Share · View all patches · Build 10147924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dessert Outpost / Dark Chocolate

  • Added higher LODs to a lot of geometry (platforms, chocolate squares, gates) to minimize aliasing in the distance.
  • Fixed some texturing and shading errors.
  • Flowing chocolate now correctly catches drop shadows (from enemies and Sybil)
    Crystal Hollow / Gruesome Grotto
  • Increased overall brightness for many elements.
    Haunted Lodge
  • Chase music now correctly persists if the player dies during the first chase segment
    Lord Nutmeg
  • Phase I music now has correct volume and mixing.

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1696721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link