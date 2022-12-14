Patch notes Beta 0.7.0-d

Dessert Outpost / Dark Chocolate
- Added higher LODs to a lot of geometry (platforms, chocolate squares, gates) to minimize aliasing in the distance.
- Fixed some texturing and shading errors.
- Flowing chocolate now correctly catches drop shadows (from enemies and Sybil)
Crystal Hollow / Gruesome Grotto
- Increased overall brightness for many elements.
Haunted Lodge
- Chase music now correctly persists if the player dies during the first chase segment
Lord Nutmeg
- Phase I music now has correct volume and mixing.
Changed files in this update