0.8.27 has been released

Adjustments
- Shortened the evasion motion when holding a sword.
- Added the ability to shift to the side cutting motion after evading when holding a sword.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented the weapon from being swapped.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Adjustments
Bug Fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update