BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 14 December 2022

0.8.27 has been released

Adjustments

  • Shortened the evasion motion when holding a sword.
  • Added the ability to shift to the side cutting motion after evading when holding a sword.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the weapon from being swapped.

