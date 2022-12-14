Hotfix Patch #01

Hotfix Update:
- Fixed bug where it was impossible to pickup some loot items
- Fixed bug where "enemies" did not hear your approach and ignored the player
- Fixed ambient forest sounds not working in some areas
- fixed the water and food dropping too fast issue
- Fixed bug where a lot of the "enemies" did not spawn in correctly
Upcoming updates:
- Smoothing of animations and game mechanics
- New water system (Rivers and ocean)
- Improved graphics of forest etc.
- Third Person view
- More features - Building entrance and looting
- Assault rifle
- More POIs
- Multi Player
Changed files in this update