Nemesis Island update for 14 December 2022

Hotfix Patch #01

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Update:

  • Fixed bug where it was impossible to pickup some loot items
  • Fixed bug where "enemies" did not hear your approach and ignored the player
  • Fixed ambient forest sounds not working in some areas
  • fixed the water and food dropping too fast issue
  • Fixed bug where a lot of the "enemies" did not spawn in correctly

Upcoming updates:

  • Smoothing of animations and game mechanics
  • New water system (Rivers and ocean)
  • Improved graphics of forest etc.
  • Third Person view
  • More features - Building entrance and looting
  • Assault rifle
  • More POIs
  • Multi Player

Changed files in this update

