鸟兽幻戏图 Bird and Beast Fantasy update for 14 December 2022

Completed the story of the second chapter

Build 10147377

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add a new scene

  2. Add a new plot

  3. Completed the story of the second chapter

Next work plans

  1. Add a background music.

  2. Adjust the playback of some sound effects.

  3. Start designing the scene of the third chapter.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1942921
