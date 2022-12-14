 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Word Attack update for 14 December 2022

Wordsearch button fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10147189 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix to issue where using the mouse to rotate the board would release the selected tile if you rotated from that tiles position (both actions having the second mouse button depressed).

Changed files in this update

Depot 1679681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link