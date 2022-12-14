2022.11.1 Update Release

IDE v2022.11.1.56 Runtime v2022.11.1.75

This is a small, but very important update which fixes some of the top issues in the original 2022.11.0 release:

Building Projects: Texture pages no longer get overlapping sprites in some cases [was only an issue in 2022.11.0 builds]

Debugger: Fixed an issue where GameMaker locked up (and potentially RAM usage jumped up also) when hovering over any object instance values in a debugger event window which has hit a breakpoint/been paused

Project Load: Fixed that some Windows/macOS/Ubuntu Game Options were reset to their "Test" defaults each time any project is loaded by some users of those IDEs

Startup: GM no longer goes unstable when starting up whilst offline/no network adapter has been found (which resulted in an MQTT exception in the ui.log) [Note that currently it's still possible to get this kind of error if you are online, but in your firewall setup you have blocked GameMaker from accessing your network - please see our GameMaker permissions FAQ for how to stop this]

In-Game: Fixed that games sometimes failed to start in 2022.11.0 builds due to an audio thread initialisation issue (typically blamed either a collision event time error or just stopped on AudioInit() in the compiler log), which was a source of ANRs on Google Play and inconsistent Steam startups

And be aware that for PS4 developers, the SDK version required is now 10.00.94, which is a slight increase over the older-but-still-"10.000" SDK which 2022.11.0 requires. Just ensure you're using the latest "10.000" SDK now.