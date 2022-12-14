 Skip to content

Bodies of Water (VR) update for 14 December 2022

12/14/2022 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10146938 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tidied up the code a little, and fixed a bug where the player was sometimes knocked out incorrectly when entering the water from a great height...

Thanks

Changed files in this update

Bodies of Water (VR) Content Depot 1639481
