Banking and Bugfixes

New features:
- Added the much-requested banking feature (see Leopold in the town) which can help protect items you wish to keep across deaths.
- Added a number of new high-level equipment drops.
Bugfixes
- Added randomness to frostbolt slowdown.
- Fixed issues where mobs sometimes would never retaliate at certain distances.
- Modified global weather to be hard-coded (for now) to clear skies.
Misc
- Removed the crafting UI from the inventory as generally the recipe screen obsoleted it.
