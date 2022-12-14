 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paramount Hero update for 14 December 2022

Banking and Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10146663 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features:

  • Added the much-requested banking feature (see Leopold in the town) which can help protect items you wish to keep across deaths.
  • Added a number of new high-level equipment drops.

Bugfixes

  • Added randomness to frostbolt slowdown.
  • Fixed issues where mobs sometimes would never retaliate at certain distances.
  • Modified global weather to be hard-coded (for now) to clear skies.

Misc

  • Removed the crafting UI from the inventory as generally the recipe screen obsoleted it.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1338732
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link