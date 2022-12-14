- Added a crosshair scaler option to settings menu
- Added an empty crosshair option to allow disabling crosshair
- Added Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and Left 4 Dead 2 to sensitivity options
Simple FPS Aim Trainer update for 14 December 2022
Update 0.9
