Simple FPS Aim Trainer update for 14 December 2022

Update 0.9

Update 0.9

14 December 2022 – Build 10146363

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a crosshair scaler option to settings menu
  • Added an empty crosshair option to allow disabling crosshair
  • Added Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and Left 4 Dead 2 to sensitivity options

