Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 14 December 2022

early access 1.36.0

Build 10146334

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • Syntax highlighting has been added! Note: This feature is in beta stage and is only available for the english language for now. More languages will be added soon.

  • 4 cards have been added!

  • 6 maps have been added! Now there are 29 maps for Sector 1, 31 for Sector 2 and 23 for Sector 3!

  • Many balance changes and bug fixes!

Balance changes

Trinkets

  • Mystical Feather

    • Cost reduction for cards in starting hand: 2 -> 1
    • Rarity: Rare -> Uncommon (this means both more chance of it appearing and less cost when sold in shops)

  • White Queen

    • Now reads: Wave start: Spawn a Sentry.

Cards

Giving some love to weaker cards!

  • Fleeting Thoughts

    • The cards created now cost 0 during the whole combat.
    • Mana cost: 2 -> 3
    • Rarity: Common -> Rare

  • Harvest Knowledge

    • The cards created now cost 2 less during the whole combat.
    • Mana cost: 1 -> 2
    • Rarity: Common -> Uncommon

  • Delirium

    • The cards created now cost 1 less during the whole combat.

  • Last Hope

    • Health restored: 4 -> 5

  • Luck Synthesis

    • Mana cost: 6 -> 5

  • Medkit

    • Mana cost: 4 -> 3
    • Health restored: 2 -> 3

  • Omniscience

    • Mana cost: 6 -> 5

  • Sweet Vengeance

    • Mana cost: 8 -> 6

Bug fixes

  • #65: The Forge sometimes resets its prices when saving and quitting.
  • #76: The White Queen trinket doesn't work.
  • #77: The Ascend event appears when ascensions aren't yet unlocked for that deck.
  • #78: The last Max Health upgrade in Forges can't be obtained.

