early access 1.36.0

Highlights
- Syntax highlighting has been added! Note: This feature is in beta stage and is only available for the english language for now. More languages will be added soon.
- 4 cards have been added!
6 maps have been added! Now there are 29 maps for Sector 1, 31 for Sector 2 and 23 for Sector 3!
Many balance changes and bug fixes!
Balance changes
Trinkets
Mystical Feather
- Cost reduction for cards in starting hand: 2 -> 1
- Rarity: Rare -> Uncommon (this means both more chance of it appearing and less cost when sold in shops)
White Queen
- Now reads: Wave start: Spawn a Sentry.
Cards
Giving some love to weaker cards!
Fleeting Thoughts
- The cards created now cost 0 during the whole combat.
- Mana cost: 2 -> 3
- Rarity: Common -> Rare
Harvest Knowledge
- The cards created now cost 2 less during the whole combat.
- Mana cost: 1 -> 2
- Rarity: Common -> Uncommon
Delirium
- The cards created now cost 1 less during the whole combat.
Last Hope
- Health restored: 4 -> 5
Luck Synthesis
- Mana cost: 6 -> 5
Medkit
- Mana cost: 4 -> 3
- Health restored: 2 -> 3
Omniscience
- Mana cost: 6 -> 5
Sweet Vengeance
- Mana cost: 8 -> 6
Bug fixes
- #65: The Forge sometimes resets its prices when saving and quitting.
- #76: The White Queen trinket doesn't work.
- #77: The Ascend event appears when ascensions aren't yet unlocked for that deck.
- #78: The last Max Health upgrade in Forges can't be obtained.
Changed files in this update