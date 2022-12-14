 Skip to content

Pro Basketball Manager 2023 update for 14 December 2022

December 14th update

Share · View all patches · Build 10146173 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed generation of youngsters after 3 seasons
Fixed level of generated youngsters
Fixed quotas of import players before games
Fixed standings in international competitions
Italian 1st and 2nd ratings, German 1st and Spanish 1st ratings and American league ratings

