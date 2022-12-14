In the town of Rispadar, a young baker enjoys her quiet life...

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Cave of Phantom Mist cometh!

Not every hero rises from breathtaking legends. Some warriors forge their fate wielding nothing but a broom… While the story of ASTLIBRA Revision advances, the baker in the town of Rispadar embarks on her very own exciting adventure.

We are very pleased to announce that the development of the remake of ASTLIBRA’s mini-Gaiden "ASTLIBRA: The Cave of Phantom Mist" has begun! This content will be released as a DLC for ASTLIBRA Revision. What surprises does KEIZO have in store for us all? Let’s wait and see...

Switch Port under way!

You asked about it and we can’t keep it under wraps anymore! The Switch port is underway with the game engine’s developer, Mr. Yamada, taking care of the porting. We will keep you updated on any new developments so stay tuned!

Steam Collectibles

To those with a taste for collectibles, rejoice! We have commissioned two amazing artists, シガタケ and 龍渕はく, to prepare Steam collectible cards, backgrounds, and other content for ASTLIBRA Revision. Be on the lookout 😉

Revising the English translation

ASTLIBRA Revision’s launch was met with high praise and we couldn’t be more thankful for all the love and attention we witnessed globally. Still, we want to address the recurring feedback towards ASTLIBRA Revision’s English translation and its – sometimes – quirky nature.

Some players cherished the nostalgia it evoked – reminding them of translated games of old. Others found the translation charming, yet a bit distracting.

This is why we would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge any and all concerns regarding the translation and assure you all that we are already taking steps towards making ASTLIBRA Revision’s English version as enjoyable as its Japanese equivalent.

We are already working on polishing the translation and we are sure you will be amazed by the results; a translation as smooth and charming as ASTLIBRA deserves!

As the new year closes in, we will strive to bring you a richer and more exciting ASTLIBRA Revision. Stay tuned!

WhisperGames Team