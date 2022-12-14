 Skip to content

The Heart of the Teddy Bear update for 14 December 2022

Version 1.2.0, Dec 14. 2022

Version 1.2.0, Dec 14. 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can now ride the dog in New Game +
  • In the fishing hut you can now jump higher on the bed when you hold the jump key
  • Fixed loading bug of fishing hut
  • Ice falls slower but you can't jump on it anymore while it is falling
  • Added more twitch settings and a test environment to test all twitch commands and functionalities
  • Fixed twitch snowballs not even entering view
  • Added trees with twitch chat names
  • Changed snow to be more visible

