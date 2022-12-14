- You can now ride the dog in New Game +
- In the fishing hut you can now jump higher on the bed when you hold the jump key
- Fixed loading bug of fishing hut
- Ice falls slower but you can't jump on it anymore while it is falling
- Added more twitch settings and a test environment to test all twitch commands and functionalities
- Fixed twitch snowballs not even entering view
- Added trees with twitch chat names
- Changed snow to be more visible
The Heart of the Teddy Bear update for 14 December 2022
Version 1.2.0, Dec 14. 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
