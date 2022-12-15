[1.0.20.3629] "Metternich Update Hotfix 3" Version Notes

CHANGES AND ADDITIONS
- Added M1 and M2 Mac beta compatibility. Please help us by reporting any issues when playing on Macs with M1 or M2 processors!
- Balanced cultures for the Together We Rule Expansion pack (see full list below).
- Added video tutorials for War Support, Third Party reinforcement, Embassies, The Congress of Humankind and Agents.
- New SteamDeck default control scheme.
- Removed the culture card from the loading screen to look nicer.
- Improved feedbacks and information on the vanilla game: Patronage gains, Independent People's lifespan, Era Stars.
- Improved feedbacks and information on Together We Rule: Doctrines, International Sway, Decoys, Expelling military forces, Unavailable agreements in embassies, Official Audience, Demilitarized territories.
CRITICAL FIXES
- Fixed several rare issues preventing the turns to pass.
- Fixed an issue were Battles were getting stuck after doing two airstrikes.
FIXES OF ISSUES SPOTTED BY THE COMMUNITY (THANKS!)
- Fixed an issue where "Establish Contact" was no longer functional after attacking and losing influence on Minor Empires
- Fixed an issue were Units were able to attack Units in the fog of war.
- Fixed an issue where the achievement "omnist" couldn't be unlocked
- Fixed an issue where the Event "Revenge of the Pharaohs" was not triggered in the correct order
- Fixed an issue where the effect on the geopolitical ideology axis of the "independent peoples" civic was not correct.
- Fixed an issue where placeholder text was displayed in the 3rd party reinforcement notification when the battle has ended.
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip for “Republic Evolution” was missing information on how to unlock it.
- Fixed an issue where whispers were visible to everyone in the multiplayer lobby.
- Fixed an issue where Tactical Superiority bonus (Praetorian Guards) was wrongly applied when the unit is defending.
- Fixed an issue where false information was displayed in the tooltip when using a bomber to target an army that is too far away.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes armies path were blocked by other armies hiding in the fog of war.
- Fixed an issue where English's Emblematic District "Stronghold" did not get benefit from the enacted choice "Public Security" from the "Fundamental values" Civic.
- Fixed an issue where too many error messages were displayed on map size settings' tooltip when there were too many Empires in the lobby.
- Fixed an issue where the Neolithic food bonus received after a battle was split between all the armies that were in the battle zone
- Fixed an issue where the portraits of Nikatine and JumboPixel personas were not the right ones
TOGETHER WE RULE FIXES (COMMUNITY AND DEVS)
- Fixed an issue where Diplomat era stars are not considered for all-era-stars end-game condition.
- Fixed an issue where, if a DMZ was applied on an outpost, the units on that territory would not get the trespassing status.
- Fixed an issue where hired mercenaries in a DMZ did not generate leverage if they were hired once the DMZ was already in place.
- Fixed the error message when an embassy agreement not being available was sometimes unclear.
- Fixed the price from Embassy Destroyed Demand.
- Fixed an issue where some "Together We Rule" Tutorials could not be reset.
- Fixed the fact that Units could still fly to disrupted Airport.
- Fixed instabilities occuring when using the DMZ on territories under the effects of "Cultural Affinity".
OTHER FIXES
- Fixed an issue where Aggressive AI was appearing on Hamlet difficulty
- Fixed the localization of some effects given by Doctrines.
- Fixed an issue where Individualism intermediate Doctrine Effect was not applied correctly.
- Fixed an incorrect text displayed when declaring war against an Empire that has Vassals.
- Fixed the "Client State" treaty's description with independent people to make it more clear.
- Fixed the fact that attacking a district outside a siege was not damaging it.
- Fixed the "International Trading" Civic unlock condition, that could make it available earlier than expected.
- Fixed the trade of Resources that can not be bought after being trade with a Merchant Affiny Empire.
- Fixed an issue where Manufactory's ressource requirement were sometime incorrectly calculated.
- Fixed a visual issue with Control Zone in battles.
- Fixed how the Ferocious army status is displayed as an unknown source of +1 strength.
- Fixed an issue where, when trying to embark on a coastal waters tile hidden in Terra Incognita, an anchor icon was displays instead of Tech requirement message.
- Fixed how the Hero Combat Strength bonus against treatorous empires was labelled "Unknown".
- Fixed an issue where "merge" or "attach" was possible when a City was occupied.
- Fixed an issue where OS reserved words in saves were allowed, leading to saves corruption.
- Fixed an issue where the "Rent Army" button disappeared from the rented army's panel after attacking the minor faction from which the army was rented.
- Fixed an issue where treaties with independent people were not cancelled when you attacked them.
- Fixed an issue where relocating an outpost causes the spawn point to not work anymore.
- Fixed an issue where placeholder text was displeyd in the hired Rebels' tooltip.
- Fixed an issue where applied mods were not preserved after closing the game and starting it again.
- Fixed an issue where the shown percentage of patronage share did not correspond to the real one.
- Fixed some informations displayed in the Suppression unit specialty description tooltip.
- Fixed an issue where ambushing bonus was displayed as Unknown on combat strength breakdown.
- Fixed an issue on Independent people's lifespan that was sometime displayed with decimals.
- Fixed an issue where war support was displayed with decimals on "Close to a War Victory" Notification.
- Fixed an issue where stealth units executing the Under One Banner action were not revealed.
- Fixed an issue where Independent people did not build Harbors.
- Fixed an issue where already built Aerodromes didn't have a spawn point after the city was captured.
LIST OF BALANCING ITEMS
Sumerian EQ:
- Removing "+3 Influence when an Intel is collected"
- Adding "+5 Leverage against all known empires when the Eduba is built"
-
Han Chinese EQ:
- Removing "+3 Industry"
- Tweaking "+12 Science when an Intel is collected" (previous value = +3)
- Allowed placing Paper Mills without adjacency to existing districts, as Hamlets. The River is still required
-
Bulgarian EQ:
- Removing "-3 Influence"
- Adding "+6 Influence when an Intel is collected"
- Tweaking "+1 Stability per Territory following state religion" (previous value = +3)
-
Swiss EQ:
- Removing "+3 money"
- Adding "+1 money per Era Level"
- Tweaking "+2 Farmer/Worker/Trader/Researcher Slot per corresponding adjacent quarter" (previous value = +1)
-
Swiss EU:
- Tweaking the base CS of the Unit : 44CS (previous value = 43CS)
- Tweaking the price of the Unit (T3 -> T2) : 970 (previous value = 1945)
-
Singaporean LT:
- Tweaking "-50% on Absorb City cost" (previous value = -25%)
-
Singaporean EQ:
- Adding "+4 Influence per adjacent Common Quarter"
- Adding "Count as Market Quarter"
- Removing "-10 Stability"
- Tweaking the placement prerequisite: "Over any District that is Regular District" (previous value = Farmer Quarter)
-
Embassy :
- Tweaking (reducing) the construction cost formula
- Tweaking Stability Bonus: "+5 Stability per Era" (previous value: "+20 Stability")
- Tweaking Influence Synergy: "+3 Influence per Era per adjacent District" (previous value: "+10 Influence per adjacent District")
