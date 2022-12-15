 Skip to content

HUMANKIND™ update for 15 December 2022

[1.0.20.3629] "Metternich Update Hotfix 3" Version Notes

[1.0.20.3629] "Metternich Update Hotfix 3" Version Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES AND ADDITIONS

  • Added M1 and M2 Mac beta compatibility. Please help us by reporting any issues when playing on Macs with M1 or M2 processors!
  • Balanced cultures for the Together We Rule Expansion pack (see full list below).
  • Added video tutorials for War Support, Third Party reinforcement, Embassies, The Congress of Humankind and Agents.
  • New SteamDeck default control scheme.
  • Removed the culture card from the loading screen to look nicer.
  • Improved feedbacks and information on the vanilla game: Patronage gains, Independent People's lifespan, Era Stars.
  • Improved feedbacks and information on Together We Rule: Doctrines, International Sway, Decoys, Expelling military forces, Unavailable agreements in embassies, Official Audience, Demilitarized territories.

CRITICAL FIXES

  • Fixed several rare issues preventing the turns to pass.
  • Fixed an issue were Battles were getting stuck after doing two airstrikes.

FIXES OF ISSUES SPOTTED BY THE COMMUNITY (THANKS!)

  • Fixed an issue where "Establish Contact" was no longer functional after attacking and losing influence on Minor Empires
  • Fixed an issue were Units were able to attack Units in the fog of war.
  • Fixed an issue where the achievement "omnist" couldn't be unlocked
  • Fixed an issue where the Event "Revenge of the Pharaohs​" was not triggered in the correct order
  • Fixed an issue where the effect on the geopolitical ideology axis of the "independent peoples" civic was not correct.
  • Fixed an issue where placeholder text was displayed in the 3rd party reinforcement notification when the battle has ended.
  • Fixed an issue where the tooltip for “Republic Evolution” was missing information on how to unlock it.
  • Fixed an issue where whispers were visible to everyone in the multiplayer lobby.
  • Fixed an issue where Tactical Superiority bonus (Praetorian Guards) was wrongly applied when the unit is defending.
  • Fixed an issue where false information was displayed in the tooltip when using a bomber to target an army that is too far away.
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes armies path were blocked by other armies hiding in the fog of war.
  • Fixed an issue where English's Emblematic District "Stronghold" did not get benefit from the enacted choice "Public Security" from the "Fundamental values" Civic.
  • Fixed an issue where too many error messages were displayed on map size settings' tooltip when there were too many Empires in the lobby.
  • Fixed an issue where the Neolithic food bonus received after a battle was split between all the armies that were in the battle zone
  • Fixed an issue where the portraits of Nikatine and JumboPixel personas were not the right ones

TOGETHER WE RULE FIXES (COMMUNITY AND DEVS)

  • Fixed an issue where Diplomat era stars are not considered for all-era-stars end-game condition.
  • Fixed an issue where, if a DMZ was applied on an outpost, the units on that territory would not get the trespassing status.
  • Fixed an issue where hired mercenaries in a DMZ did not generate leverage if they were hired once the DMZ was already in place.
  • Fixed the error message when an embassy agreement not being available was sometimes unclear.
  • Fixed the price from Embassy Destroyed Demand.
  • Fixed an issue where some "Together We Rule" Tutorials could not be reset.
  • Fixed the fact that Units could still fly to disrupted Airport.
  • Fixed instabilities occuring when using the DMZ on territories under the effects of "Cultural Affinity".

OTHER FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where Aggressive AI was appearing on Hamlet difficulty
  • Fixed the localization of some effects given by Doctrines.
  • Fixed an issue where Individualism intermediate Doctrine Effect was not applied correctly.
  • Fixed an incorrect text displayed when declaring war against an Empire that has Vassals.
  • Fixed the "Client State" treaty's description with independent people to make it more clear.
  • Fixed the fact that attacking a district outside a siege was not damaging it.
  • Fixed the "International Trading" Civic unlock condition, that could make it available earlier than expected.
  • Fixed the trade of Resources that can not be bought after being trade with a Merchant Affiny Empire.
  • Fixed an issue where Manufactory's ressource requirement were sometime incorrectly calculated.
  • Fixed a visual issue with Control Zone in battles.
  • Fixed how the Ferocious army status is displayed as an unknown source of +1 strength.
  • Fixed an issue where, when trying to embark on a coastal waters tile hidden in Terra Incognita, an anchor icon was displays instead of Tech requirement message.
  • Fixed how the Hero Combat Strength bonus against treatorous empires was labelled "Unknown".
  • Fixed an issue where "merge" or "attach" was possible when a City was occupied.
  • Fixed an issue where OS reserved words in saves were allowed, leading to saves corruption.
  • Fixed an issue where the "Rent Army" button disappeared from the rented army's panel after attacking the minor faction from which the army was rented.
  • Fixed an issue where treaties with independent people were not cancelled when you attacked them.
  • Fixed an issue where relocating an outpost causes the spawn point to not work anymore.
  • Fixed an issue where placeholder text was displeyd in the hired Rebels' tooltip.
  • Fixed an issue where applied mods were not preserved after closing the game and starting it again.
  • Fixed an issue where the shown percentage of patronage share did not correspond to the real one.
  • Fixed some informations displayed in the Suppression unit specialty description tooltip.
  • Fixed an issue where ambushing bonus was displayed as Unknown on combat strength breakdown.
  • Fixed an issue on Independent people's lifespan that was sometime displayed with decimals.
  • Fixed an issue where war support was displayed with decimals on "Close to a War Victory" Notification.
  • Fixed an issue where stealth units executing the Under One Banner action were not revealed.
  • Fixed an issue where Independent people did not build Harbors.
  • Fixed an issue where already built Aerodromes didn't have a spawn point after the city was captured.

LIST OF BALANCING ITEMS

  • Sumerian EQ:

    • Removing "+3 Influence when an Intel is collected"
    • Adding "+5 Leverage against all known empires when the Eduba is built"

  • Han Chinese EQ:

    • Removing "+3 Industry"
    • Tweaking "+12 Science when an Intel is collected" (previous value = +3)
    • Allowed placing Paper Mills without adjacency to existing districts, as Hamlets. The River is still required

  • Bulgarian EQ:

    • Removing "-3 Influence"
    • Adding "+6 Influence when an Intel is collected"
    • Tweaking "+1 Stability per Territory following state religion" (previous value = +3)

  • Swiss EQ:

    • Removing "+3 money"
    • Adding "+1 money per Era Level"
    • Tweaking "+2 Farmer/Worker/Trader/Researcher Slot per corresponding adjacent quarter" (previous value = +1)

  • Swiss EU:

    • Tweaking the base CS of the Unit : 44CS (previous value = 43CS)
    • Tweaking the price of the Unit (T3 -> T2) : 970 (previous value = 1945)

  • Singaporean LT:

    • Tweaking "-50% on Absorb City cost" (previous value = -25%)

  • Singaporean EQ:

    • Adding "+4 Influence per adjacent Common Quarter"
    • Adding "Count as Market Quarter"
    • Removing "-10 Stability"
    • Tweaking the placement prerequisite: "Over any District that is Regular District" (previous value = Farmer Quarter)

  • Embassy :

    • Tweaking (reducing) the construction cost formula
    • Tweaking Stability Bonus: "+5 Stability per Era" (previous value: "+20 Stability")
    • Tweaking Influence Synergy: "+3 Influence per Era per adjacent District" (previous value: "+10 Influence per adjacent District")

