 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

I Fought the Lawn update for 14 December 2022

QoL - Community request for The Winter Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10145848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick patch to address a request from a community member:

  • Players can now purchase a low tier Snow Blower for free in the equipment menu so new players can join in with friends who may already have the equipment.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2181481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link