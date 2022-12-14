Hotfix 0.7.1.4a

Fixes
- No evolution challenge don't removing guaranteed evolution in blacksmith
- 7 sins achievements not having the correct icons
- Modded challenge not being displayed in game
- Description of Aura conversion not having the cap
Modding
Challenge can now have custom description with colour code(in case modders want to implement custom modifiers to challenges or simply want to add more informations)
Added a new function to build custom description for challenges
ModGenesia.ChallengeAPI.BuildCustomChallengeDescription(string Key, List<LocalizationData> localisedText, CustomChallengeDescription.EDescriptionType descriptionType)
Challenge adding function got slighty modified and moved to another class
ModGenesia.ModGenesia.AddCustomChallenge(string name, EDifficulty worldRank,float soulCoinMultiplier ,ChallengeModifier challengeModifier, bool isHardMode, List<LocalizationData> localisedName, int oder = 9)
marked as obselete, Use
ModGenesia.ChallengeAPI.AddCustomChallenge(string name, EDifficulty worldRank,float soulCoinMultiplier ,ChallengeModifier challengeModifier, bool isHardMode, List<LocalizationData> localisedName, int oder = 9, List<CustomChallengeDescription> CustomDescription = null)
Instead
