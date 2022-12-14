 Skip to content

Rogue: Genesia update for 14 December 2022

Hotfix 0.7.1.4a

Share · View all patches · Build 10145813

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes
  • No evolution challenge don't removing guaranteed evolution in blacksmith
  • 7 sins achievements not having the correct icons
  • Modded challenge not being displayed in game
  • Description of Aura conversion not having the cap
Modding

  • Challenge can now have custom description with colour code(in case modders want to implement custom modifiers to challenges or simply want to add more informations)

  • Added a new function to build custom description for challenges
    ModGenesia.ChallengeAPI.BuildCustomChallengeDescription(string Key, List<LocalizationData> localisedText, CustomChallengeDescription.EDescriptionType descriptionType)

  • Challenge adding function got slighty modified and moved to another class
    ModGenesia.ModGenesia.AddCustomChallenge(string name, EDifficulty worldRank,float soulCoinMultiplier ,ChallengeModifier challengeModifier, bool isHardMode, List<LocalizationData> localisedName, int oder = 9)
    marked as obselete, Use
    ModGenesia.ChallengeAPI.AddCustomChallenge(string name, EDifficulty worldRank,float soulCoinMultiplier ,ChallengeModifier challengeModifier, bool isHardMode, List<LocalizationData> localisedName, int oder = 9, List<CustomChallengeDescription> CustomDescription = null)
    Instead

