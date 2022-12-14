New Update: Blueprints & Cat Secrets!

Can we release a major update every two weeks? We sure can. Though this probably won't last - we'll take a break for Holidays - new (and/or revised, or improved) content for Learning Factory will be coming your way more and more often as we approach the game's full release next year!

Anyway, this time we have a whole new Factory planning mode, a rather important gameplay mechanics, 4 new Manipulator thingies and some visual tweaks - along with more stuff:

v0.17.113 Released

Cat Knowledge Archives now required to unlock certain parts on the Research Tree. They still provide bonus for research projects in respective research field, too! Some of the Archives might be found on locked territories, but there's definitely more than enough of them for unlocking all the research projects

Blueprints (beta): Blueprints mode can be turned on the map, allowing you to place virtual buildings for advanced planning. More features will be added to this mode later on

Updated art for selected items: Wood & Boxes, in particular

4 new Manipulators: Loyalty Manipulator (Regular/Long) and Request Category Manipulator (Regular/Long)

Copying and pasting settings now available for Splitters and Manipulators

When a building was copied with a Pipette tool, use 'Ctrl+Click' to place it along with settings from the source building

Transporter layout mode switching button now available on the panel under the mini map

Trade Port menu has an option to toggle displaying territories with Ports on the map

Added an option to remove all the marks from the map

UI/UX improvements

Bug fixes

New slide in comics

New menu theme

New achievement

