Alphabetical Order update for 14 December 2022

Bugfix Release 1.6.1

14 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another day, another bugfix. First one, then two...

  • Fix not started death animation in combat
  • Make dialogue choice buttons more visible
  • Fix another edge case for a not stopped boss theme after kill

Happy bugfix release day, woop!

