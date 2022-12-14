Patch - December 14th

Hello Birders!
The new patch is now available for download. It introduces one fix:
- Fixed 9002 issue in online games.
More patches are coming soon.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The new patch is now available for download. It introduces one fix:
More patches are coming soon.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update