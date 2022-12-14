 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wingspan update for 14 December 2022

Patch - December 14th

Share · View all patches · Build 10145572 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Birders!

The new patch is now available for download. It introduces one fix:

  • Fixed 9002 issue in online games.

More patches are coming soon.

Changed files in this update

Wingspan Content Depot 1054491
  • Loading history…
Wingspan MacOS Depot 1054492
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link