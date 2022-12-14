Ready or Not - Adam Hotfix #2

Attention Officers!
We have another bite-sized update for you all!
Animation
Fixed
- Fix AI playing hit reactions after playing other animations
Gameplay
Improved
- Add new roe metric 'time since last committed aggressive force'. Any force committed by the AI (shooting, meleeing, hostage taking, fake surrendering, etc.) since the last 2 seconds will be considered authorized
Fixed
- Fix 'unauthorized deadly force' penalty being given when a suspect exits surrender with a knife
Physics
Fixed
- Fix reverse impact physics when shooting at physics objects
Data Center
Removed
- Removed traps
