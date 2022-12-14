 Skip to content

Ready or Not update for 14 December 2022

Ready or Not - Adam Hotfix #2

Ready or Not - Adam Hotfix #2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Animation

Fixed
  • Fix AI playing hit reactions after playing other animations

Gameplay

Improved
  • Add new roe metric 'time since last committed aggressive force'. Any force committed by the AI (shooting, meleeing, hostage taking, fake surrendering, etc.) since the last 2 seconds will be considered authorized
Fixed
  • Fix 'unauthorized deadly force' penalty being given when a suspect exits surrender with a knife

Physics

Fixed
  • Fix reverse impact physics when shooting at physics objects
Data Center
Removed
  • Removed traps

