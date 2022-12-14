 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aimbeast update for 14 December 2022

Patch 4.1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10145410 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this patch we are completely changing how the player movement works in Arena, increasing the size of the ArenaV2 map and improving the map editor.

Arena Changes:

  • Changed how movement works when changing direction, now will grant a movement speed boost when turning, depending on the turning angle and mouse movement. (You can change the speed boost multiplier in a custom game).
  • Disabled Blink by default. (You can still enable it in custom games).
  • Increased size of the platform in the map ArenaV2 and changed the shape from an hexagon to an octagon.
  • Added "Speed Meter", this will be part of the UI and will display your direction and speed, it can be turned off in the Graphics settings.
  • This patch will also reset all Arena ranks.
  • Changed rounds limit from 50 to 100.

Map Editor:

  • Added new button to the toolbar that lets you open the "Customize" tab directly from the Map Editor.

Other Changes:

  • Fixed a bug that prevented Grandmaster from loading in normal scenarios.
  • Fixed a bug that caused all textures to be in low quality.
  • Fixed Bots moving faster than players in Arena.

Changed files in this update

Aimgod Content Depot 1100991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link