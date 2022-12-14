Patch 4.1.1.0

In this patch we are completely changing how the player movement works in Arena, increasing the size of the ArenaV2 map and improving the map editor.
Arena Changes:
- Changed how movement works when changing direction, now will grant a movement speed boost when turning, depending on the turning angle and mouse movement. (You can change the speed boost multiplier in a custom game).
- Disabled Blink by default. (You can still enable it in custom games).
- Increased size of the platform in the map ArenaV2 and changed the shape from an hexagon to an octagon.
- Added "Speed Meter", this will be part of the UI and will display your direction and speed, it can be turned off in the Graphics settings.
- This patch will also reset all Arena ranks.
- Changed rounds limit from 50 to 100.
Map Editor:
- Added new button to the toolbar that lets you open the "Customize" tab directly from the Map Editor.
Other Changes:
- Fixed a bug that prevented Grandmaster from loading in normal scenarios.
- Fixed a bug that caused all textures to be in low quality.
- Fixed Bots moving faster than players in Arena.
