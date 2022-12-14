 Skip to content

Stumble Guys update for 14 December 2022

Stumble Update! Version Version 0.44

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It’s beginning to look a lot like… A NEW UPDATE!
Let’s get you into a festive mood with Version 0.44.

We prepared for you:

  • New Stumble Pass
  • New Stumblers
  • New cosmetics
  • Bug fixes and improvements

