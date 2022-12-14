 Skip to content

Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game update for 14 December 2022

New updates(Dec. 14nd) :

Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game update for 14 December 2022

New updates(Dec. 14nd)

But，English needs to wait

12月14日非强制更新内容（道友可自行通过steam更新）：

1.优化匹配中以及战斗中的断线重连机制
2.尝试修复网络波动导致的卡牌错序、换牌失败等问题
3.道蕴、仙命、副职业选择面板的临时隐藏按钮增加提示
4.修复谭舒雁房间立绘静止的问题

About Optimized network
About Add prompt
About Fix bugs

