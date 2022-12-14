New updates(Dec. 14nd) :

But，English needs to wait
12月14日非强制更新内容（道友可自行通过steam更新）：
1.优化匹配中以及战斗中的断线重连机制
2.尝试修复网络波动导致的卡牌错序、换牌失败等问题
3.道蕴、仙命、副职业选择面板的临时隐藏按钮增加提示
4.修复谭舒雁房间立绘静止的问题
About Optimized network
About Add prompt
About Fix bugs
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
But，English needs to wait
12月14日非强制更新内容（道友可自行通过steam更新）：
1.优化匹配中以及战斗中的断线重连机制
2.尝试修复网络波动导致的卡牌错序、换牌失败等问题
3.道蕴、仙命、副职业选择面板的临时隐藏按钮增加提示
4.修复谭舒雁房间立绘静止的问题
About Optimized network
About Add prompt
About Fix bugs
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update