SALVATIONLAND update for 14 December 2022

Patch 0.8.4.2

Patch 0.8.4.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a missing file crash when trying to use a motorcycle
  • Started work on cleaning the project from unnecessary files
  • Fixed minor technical bugs

Changed files in this update

SALVATIONLAND Content Depot 1807591
