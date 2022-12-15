Kingdom Under Fire Game Update 15th December 2022

 Skip to content

Kingdom Under Fire: War of Heroes update for 15 December 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Dark Alliance
    Fixed an issue regarding the following Demon's skills: Mana Drain and Mana Voltex, were not effective against some human alliance heroes

  • Human Alliance
    Fixed an issue regarding Mage's Mana orb that was unable to be activated by some heroes

  • Common
    Fixed an issue regarding occasional freeze on the loading screen during the start of 8 player play.

Please note that the game build update will require all users to synchronize the node and will take a few minutes than usual initially.

Depot 2183601
