Kingdom Under Fire Game Update 15th December 2022

-
Dark Alliance
Fixed an issue regarding the following Demon's skills: Mana Drain and Mana Voltex, were not effective against some human alliance heroes
-
Human Alliance
Fixed an issue regarding Mage's Mana orb that was unable to be activated by some heroes
-
Common
Fixed an issue regarding occasional freeze on the loading screen during the start of 8 player play.
Please note that the game build update will require all users to synchronize the node and will take a few minutes than usual initially.
Changed files in this update