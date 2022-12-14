Patch Notes for 1.1.93
Overview
- Hotfix right after 1.1.92 to correct a single gameplay issue.
Fixes:
- Fix small targeting issue with a Bleeder in Bear Claw Mountain.
- Fix small animation glitch when petting reindeer.
