Skábma™ - Snowfall update for 14 December 2022

Patch Notes for 1.1.93

Last edited by Wendy

2022-12-14

Overview

  • Hotfix right after 1.1.92 to correct a single gameplay issue.
Fixes:
  • Fix small targeting issue with a Bleeder in Bear Claw Mountain.
  • Fix small animation glitch when petting reindeer.

