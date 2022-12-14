 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 14 December 2022

Patch v18.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Imp Contraptineer: Added a new meta called Raise Impspellious, which gifts a Trap Surprise spell scroll when taking any Impling related Boneraises.
  • Imp Contrapineer - Impling Energise meta: The running speed boost from Deamonous Implings has been doubled.
  • Imp Contrapineer - Deamonous Trappers meta: Boosted the bonus damage to traps from each Deamonous Impling.
  • Imp Contrapineer: This class is now unlocked by boneraising 3 Impling minions (since raising a Deamon is already used for another class unlock).
  • Deamonous Impling minion: This is now a Magic minion (to conform with Impling).
  • Megas Meldsumossous minion: This now also counts as a Giant for cap purposes (since you needed a Giantan Meldus to raise it).

//bug fixes

  • Pumpkiny Patch map: In a Mauseluem Awakening exploding one of the pre-deployed Ginormous Pumpkins would cause a crash.
  • Loading a map with a Cursen Eye contraption would cause a crash unless you already had played a game previous to that.
  • Creative Mode: Adding a Deamonous Boomeranger minion would cause a crash.
  • Creative Mode: Some minions would eventually not show up as a boneraise even with the Minion Cap mutator off.
  • Sub-bosses wouldn't attack if they were at the very bottom of the screen (eg Kenshi Shinobi).
  • Torched Lanterners meta: Candle Phantasms could appear at level 1.
  • Giantan Meldus and Megas Meldsumossous minions could be raised when you had reached the Giant minion cap.
  • Credits: The text wasn't showing correctly when using the 'super hd' font.

