Patch v18.2

- Imp Contraptineer: Added a new meta called Raise Impspellious, which gifts a Trap Surprise spell scroll when taking any Impling related Boneraises.
- Imp Contrapineer - Impling Energise meta: The running speed boost from Deamonous Implings has been doubled.
- Imp Contrapineer - Deamonous Trappers meta: Boosted the bonus damage to traps from each Deamonous Impling.
- Imp Contrapineer: This class is now unlocked by boneraising 3 Impling minions (since raising a Deamon is already used for another class unlock).
- Deamonous Impling minion: This is now a Magic minion (to conform with Impling).
- Megas Meldsumossous minion: This now also counts as a Giant for cap purposes (since you needed a Giantan Meldus to raise it).
- Pumpkiny Patch map: In a Mauseluem Awakening exploding one of the pre-deployed Ginormous Pumpkins would cause a crash.
- Loading a map with a Cursen Eye contraption would cause a crash unless you already had played a game previous to that.
- Creative Mode: Adding a Deamonous Boomeranger minion would cause a crash.
- Creative Mode: Some minions would eventually not show up as a boneraise even with the Minion Cap mutator off.
- Sub-bosses wouldn't attack if they were at the very bottom of the screen (eg Kenshi Shinobi).
- Torched Lanterners meta: Candle Phantasms could appear at level 1.
- Giantan Meldus and Megas Meldsumossous minions could be raised when you had reached the Giant minion cap.
- Credits: The text wasn't showing correctly when using the 'super hd' font.
