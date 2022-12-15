 Skip to content

Alien Marauder update for 15 December 2022

Early Access Update v.1.0.2.26080

Early Access Update v.1.0.2.26080

In this update we fixed some issues and added some optimizations

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed the Last Stand map material error.
  • Fixed the Crystal Converter display error.
  • Fixed the game crash issue due to many units.
  • Fixed the cancellation of the upgrade of the defense tower caused by the inability to attack.
  • Fixed the abnormal fog see-through issue.

OPTIMIZATIONS:

  • Adjusted special effects performance.
  • Adjusted sound performance.
  • Added 2 official custom levels.
  • Optimized the physical performance of the map environment.
  • Optimized AMD graphics card frame rate.

