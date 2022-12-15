Early Access Update v.1.0.2.26080

In this update we fixed some issues and added some optimizations
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed the Last Stand map material error.
- Fixed the Crystal Converter display error.
- Fixed the game crash issue due to many units.
- Fixed the cancellation of the upgrade of the defense tower caused by the inability to attack.
- Fixed the abnormal fog see-through issue.
OPTIMIZATIONS:
- Adjusted special effects performance.
- Adjusted sound performance.
- Added 2 official custom levels.
- Optimized the physical performance of the map environment.
- Optimized AMD graphics card frame rate.
