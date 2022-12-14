We Want Your Feedback on Some Potential Changes to Ancient Coins in Core Keeper

Hi Explorers, we're always keen to hear your feedback when we're thinking about making changes to the way certain mechanics work in Core Keeper. Recently, we've been considering a small adjustment to the way Ancient Coins work in-game, and we wanted to know your thoughts.

At the moment, you can sell several different items to the Merchants in Core Keeper in exchange for Ancient Coins. We are proposing an adjustment to this mechanic so that the only items you can sell to Merchants in exchange for Ancient Coins would be Valuables going forward.

We believe this change would help to balance the in-game economy when it comes to Ancient Coins and that it would make the items marked as "Valuables" more impactful. We would like to know if this is something the community feels favourable toward or opposed to, and we'd also like to hear any feedback you might have on this proposal.

You can let us know what you think by filling out this short, anonymous survey here.

Please note that this survey is the only medium we will be using to collate data on community sentiment regarding this proposal, so if you want to share an opinion, please make sure to submit it using the form we linked to above.

Thank you for taking the time to share your thoughts with us, and we look forward to hearing what you think!