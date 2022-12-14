December 14, 2022 Update

Changes
- Changed to get up faster from lying down.
- Reduced time to get up from lying down when pressing the button repeatedly.
- Increased moving and running speed of the player character except the Dual Swordsman.
- Added a function to run forward with left and right.
- Reduced the time to stop when running, allowing to move faster than before.
- Changed the attack power of the nameless weapons 10 to 17 and the defense power of the nameless costumes 10 to 17. These changes affect the creation of new player characters.
- Reduced health point and attack power of the enemies to 1.7 times from 2 times when coop playing.
- Changed the number of spawning Dueoksini to 1 from 2 at the stage of Busanjin Stage-Bamboo Forest area (Low difficulty)
- Placed destructible food box at the Busanjin Stage – Bamboo Forest area and Busanjin Stage – Busanjin area.
- Improved motion of the Fighter’s jump.
- Increased the attack power of the Swordman’s skill “Sword Shower”.
- Changed the way to get items from the treasure box. The items are dropped on the ground and are not automatically acquired.
- Added a sound effect when the MP gauge charged.
- Changed the enemy falls down when hit by the Archer’s final arrow shot.
- Changed the enemy falls down when hit by the Archer’s 3-level charging shot, which is the down attack of the Archer.
- Fixed a bug the player character could disappear outside of the screen at the Yuldogook when coop playing.
