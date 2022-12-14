Minor Update
Updates may cause an annoying sound when clicking the action key.
Just re-save the game to fix it.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Minor Update
Updates may cause an annoying sound when clicking the action key.
Just re-save the game to fix it.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update