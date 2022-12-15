Patch (0.11.10) notes

Greetings, medievalists!

The newest patch (0.11.10) is now live on all platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes:

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue that occurred after an incursion, if the player un-drafts all settlers, they would be prone to getting stuck on the same food container if they were hungry.

Fixed the issue where editing a production that has already started affected that production when it should affect the next unit of that production

Known issues:

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

Animals get stuck on slopes and stairs sometimes, save/load fixes this. Yes, this happens again but the chances for that to occur are significantly lower. However, please F10 this issue whenever it occurs. It’s been really hard to replicate the issue on our side.

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

DISCLAIMER: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.

Foxy Voxel