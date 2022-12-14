 Skip to content

Stardeus update for 14 December 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.142 (2022.12.14)

  • [Feature] Generate more interesting ship designs in all scenarios
  • [Balance] Split Furniture research into more subacategories
  • [UI/UX] Reduce the number of clock speed options
  • [UI/UX] Prompt to quit tutorial when pressing ESC
  • [Bug] Fix winching would not move Emergency Siren particles
  • [Bug] Fix winching would move some particles incompletely
  • [Bug] Fix colonizing a planet could fail if there were no wallet contents (i.e. in sandbox mode)
  • [Bug] Fix console command history would not get restored in the expected order when pressing up / down arrows

