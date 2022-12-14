Patch notes: v0.6.142 (2022.12.14)

v0.6.142 (2022.12.14)
- [Feature] Generate more interesting ship designs in all scenarios
- [Balance] Split Furniture research into more subacategories
- [UI/UX] Reduce the number of clock speed options
- [UI/UX] Prompt to quit tutorial when pressing ESC
- [Bug] Fix winching would not move Emergency Siren particles
- [Bug] Fix winching would move some particles incompletely
- [Bug] Fix colonizing a planet could fail if there were no wallet contents (i.e. in sandbox mode)
- [Bug] Fix console command history would not get restored in the expected order when pressing up / down arrows
Changed files in this update